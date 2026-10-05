A gathering of friendship, diplomacy: Uruguayan embassy hosts luncheon for journalists, ambassadors

TEHRAN — In a gesture of goodwill and diplomatic camaraderie, the Embassy of Uruguay in Tehran, under the gracious leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Beraldo Roque Nicola, hosted a warm and intimate luncheon bringing together prominent Iranian journalists and distinguished ambassadors from across Latin America and Spain.

The gathering, held on October 4, welcomed ambassadors from Brazil, Cuba, Spain, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, alongside officials from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event provided a rare and cherished opportunity for journalists—who tirelessly navigate the demanding world of news reporting, interviews, and investigative work—to step away from the pressures of their profession and engage in meaningful conversations with the diplomatic community.

In an atmosphere characterized by warmth and genuine friendship, journalists had the opportunity to connect with ambassadors, learn about the rich cultures of the represented nations, and strengthen bonds with fellow media professionals. The ambassadors, in turn, gained valuable insights into the perspectives and experiences of those who shape public discourse in Iran.

Your role and responsibility are more important and necessary than ever: Ambassador Nicola told journalists

At the beginning of the luncheon, His Excellency Ambassador Beraldo Roque Nicola delivered a speech. The full text of his remarks is as follows:

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, honorable ambassadors of the countries of the American continent and the distinguished Ambassador of Spain, and especially the honorable journalists and members of the esteemed media of various outlets who accepted our invitation and honored us with your presence today:

Welcome to the Embassy of the Republic of Uruguay in Iran!

We wished to organize this gathering to provide an opportunity to meet in person with a number of the vast community of journalists who work every day and continuously to inform and enlighten us.

When I proposed this idea to some of the ambassadors present here today, they all considered it a good idea and willingly expressed their readiness to participate in this program.

Therefore, today, a part of the members of the diplomatic community residing in Iran have gathered alongside you to honor your valuable efforts and services, and to express their gratitude for the important role you play. Today, the ambassadors of Brazil, Cuba, Spain, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Uruguay are present in this gathering.

Without your efforts and the news you continuously publish, as well as analytical articles, reports, and other journalistic content, the tasks of embassies and diplomats residing in Iran would be far more difficult and complex.

I personally have had the opportunity to serve in several countries, and in this meantime, I have always appreciated the capability and high level of knowledge of the journalists with whom I have been in contact in the countries of my mission.

I am confident that all the ambassadors present in this gathering today have had a similar experience, and for this reason, I am very pleased that we were able to hold this meeting.

Iran today is experiencing special circumstances, and in such conditions, your role and responsibility are more important and necessary than ever. I sincerely thank all the honorable members of the media community for their commitment, efforts, the achievements resulting from their work, and also the high professional level they demonstrate in carrying out their duties.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the host country for their support and cooperation in coordinating and organizing this meeting, and once again, I thank all of you for accepting our invitation and providing us with this opportunity to spend friendly moments together and express our appreciation for your efforts and hard work.

May this occasion strengthen understanding, respect, and friendship among our nations: journalists’ representative

Following Ambassador Nicola's remarks, Mahnaz Abdi, an editor at Tehran Times, delivered a heartfelt speech on behalf of her colleagues. In her address, she expressed profound gratitude to the Ambassador for his generous hospitality and gracious character, describing the gathering as truly memorable.

She thanked the distinguished ambassadors present for honoring the occasion with their friendship and participation, emphasizing how much their presence meant to the journalists.

Abdi expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen understanding, respect, and friendship among nations, wishing all attendees continued success, peace, and prosperity. She concluded by introducing her fellow journalists from various media outlets.

A heartfelt appreciation

Deep gratitude is extended to His Excellency Ambassador Beraldo Roque Nicola and the Embassy of Uruguay in Tehran for their exceptional hospitality and for organizing this remarkable gathering.

Profound appreciation is also expressed to the ambassadors of Brazil, Cuba, Spain, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, whose presence and participation are highly valued.

This luncheon is regarded as a meaningful demonstration of diplomatic engagement and international solidarity, and the vital role played by journalists in bridging cultures and informing societies is fully recognized.

Such interactions are considered essential to strengthening ties among nations and building peace and mutual understanding. This initiative is regarded as worthy of appreciation and praise.