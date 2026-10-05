Tehran, Baghdad seek closer cooperation against drug trafficking

TEHRAN – Iran and Iraq have stressed the need to strengthen operational intelligence sharing, exchange experiences, and expand joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, as the two countries seek to enhance cooperation in the fight against narcotics.

Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier General Iraj Kakavand made the remarks during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Ahmed Al-Zarkani, where he outlined Iran’s measures and efforts to counter drug trafficking.

Kakavand said the two countries’ cooperation in combating drug trafficking has been satisfactory, stressing that an effective and comprehensive response to the phenomenon requires cooperation beyond national borders.

He called for closer bilateral cooperation and faster information exchange between the specialized police forces of the two countries. Under a security and law enforcement cooperation memorandum signed between Iran and Iraq, the two sides can exchange information on drug trafficking and transit methods, as well as the status of arrested traffickers who are nationals of either country, he said.

Kakavand also stressed the need to hold regular meetings between the anti-narcotics police chiefs of the two countries’ border provinces, noting that operational coordination and the exchange of scientific, intelligence and field experience require sustained interaction between the two sides.

For his part, the Iraqi anti-narcotics police chief expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in combating drug trafficking and called for further enhancement of cooperation and greater exchange of experience with Iran’s anti-narcotics police.

In January, Al-Zarkani highlighted the need to enhance joint activities on combating drug smuggling and sharing expertise between the two countries.

“We welcome boosting joint activities with Iran's anti-narcotics police and look forward to expanding cooperation on other drug-related issues,” Al-Zarkani said in a meeting with Kakavand, ISNA reported.

The Iraqi official highlighted the significance of exchanging information on drug traffickers as well.

“A targeted, comprehensive fight against narcotics requires a lot of effort and goes beyond the national borders of the two countries; by fostering cooperation, we will be able to adopt appropriate measures to deal more decisively with drug trafficking,” Al-Zarkani noted.