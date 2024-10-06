TEHRAN –The National Children’s Week is being held across the country from October 5 to 11 under the theme of ‘for children, for future’.

Each day of the week is celebrated with a focus on a specific topic. October 6th focuses on ‘for children’s environment, for a cleaner and healthier future’.

Hence, the Department of Environment (DOE) has taken extensive measures to educate children on the importance of preserving the environment.

Referring to family and children as the target audience of the plan, Nourollah Moradi, an official with the DOE, said “The Department of Environment in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and other related institutions is planning to conduct specific programs for the children and their families.”

The official went on to say, “Climate change is the main challenge facing children now and in the future.”

Climate change leads to other issues such as poverty, food insecurity, health problems, school drop-outs, inequality, lack of commitment, water scarcity, energy needs, as well as economic, and social problems.

It disrupts innovation, intensifies battles over resources, threatens oceans and ecosystems, spreads injustice and social distress, and prevents empowerment of communities, he highlighted.

Therefore, children as well as parents should get familiar with the expected outcomes, Moradi further noted.

World Children’s Day

World Children’s Day takes place each year on November 20. The day marks the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1989.

In 2024, World Children’s Day calls on adults to listen to the future. By listening to children, we can fulfill their right to self-expression, understand their ideas for a better world, and include their priorities in our actions today.

UNICEF, partners, governments, businesses, parents, teachers, and children around the world shine a light on children’s rights and call on world leaders to accelerate the actions needed to protect and fulfill the rights of every child, without discrimination.

From conflict, climate change, and mental health, to ending racism and gender discrimination, children are raising their voices on the urgent issues that matter to them and sharing their visions for a better world.

Only by fulfilling and protecting the rights of every child, everywhere — including children’s social, economic, cultural, civil, and political rights — can we ensure a better future for all.

World Children’s Day is marked through a variety of events and activities focused on elevating children’s voices and priorities.

Child rights are human rights. They are non-negotiable. But in too many places today children’s rights are being misunderstood, disregarded, or even denied and attacked. World leaders must uphold their obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child and respect, protect and fulfill the rights of every child, everywhere.

Investing in children today secures a better future for them, and us all. World Children’s Day provides an opportunity to focus on the issues that matter most to children.

MT/MG