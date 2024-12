TEHRAN – Zahra Alipour has been appointed as the new head of the Iranian Privatization Organization (IPO), Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati appointed Alipour to the post replacing Malek Rahmati.

Alipour, who holds a PhD in economic management, was appointed as the caretaker of the IPO in August.

