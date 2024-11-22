What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Mahsa Najafi is underway at Ebteda Gallery. The exhibition titled “Self Alienation” will run until November 26 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Maryam Dormani is on view in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Entropy” will be running until December 4 at the gallery that can be found at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Fatemeh Zanjanian.

The exhibition entitled “After Us” will be running until December 2 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Parviz Abyazi.

Entitled “The Empty Domain”, the exhibition will be running until December 2 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Farshid Davoudi is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit named “There Is No Reality” will run until December 3 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Hassan Kargari is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at Binesh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Paradise Abstraction” will run until December 1 at the gallery that can be found at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Sina Yaqubi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 6 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hossein-Ali Zabehi.

The exhibition will be running until December 20 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Delgosha Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Niaz Babatabar.

The exhibit will run until December 27 at the gallery located at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Payam Jafari.

Entitled “Bended Elbows”, the exhibition will run November 27 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.



SAB/