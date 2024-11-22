Some 4,000 authorized Afghans enter Iran daily

TEHRAN –Nearly 4,000 Afghans with valid passports enter the country every day, according to an official with the National Organization for Migration.

Approximately, six million Afghans, including documented and undocumented ones, are residing in the country, ILNA quoted Nader Yarahmadi as saying.

Migration can be due to many factors such as regional crises including political, social, and even natural crises which provoke social changes.

Most of the foreign nationals in the country are unauthorized. They will be located and dispatched to their home country. However, they still receive services. The rest needs to be organized, Yarahmadi noted.

Stating that foreign nationals entering any country need a deposit of at least 100,000 dollars for a one-year residence permit, the official said the country is looking for thorough documentation of individuals who have entered the country to organize them better.

In August, the deputy chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said, “The establishment of a national organization responsible for protecting the rights of immigrants and refugees is in the final stages.”

The organization will utilize a precise and managed approach to organize foreign nationals, deal with undocumented migrants, and maintain the security and peace of the country, Mehr news agency quoted Ebrahim Azizi as saying.

Deportation of undocumented nationals is the right of the people, and we must stand firm against illegal immigration to the country, the official stated.

The entry of immigrants without observing requirements for legal entry is against the national interests and security of the country, and all institutions are responsible in this regard.

Some 2 million illegal refugees to be expelled

By the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025), two million undocumented foreign nationals who are residing and working in the country will be located and sent back to their home countries, the Iranian Police Chief, Brigadier General, Ahmad Reza Radan, has said.

They have entered the country through illegal channels, Mehr news agency quoted the official as saying.

MT/MG