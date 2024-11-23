Iran claim first ever Cerebral Palsy World Cup title

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Ukraine 3-0 Friday night to win the Cerebral Palsy World Cup for the first time.

Team Melli had finished runners-up four times.

Mehdi Shokouhi scored twice as well as a goal from Mehdi Bakhshi.

Iran started the competition with a 4-0 win over Venezuela and also defeated Ireland 3-0 and Germany 4-0 in Group D.

The Persians beat the U.S. 3-0 and Brazil 4-0 to reach the final.

The Netherlands claimed a first victory over Brazil since 1992 to clinch the bronze medal.

The competition was held in Salou, Spain.