Iran ConMine 2024 opens in Tehran

TEHRAN- Iran ConMine 2024, a leading exhibition for construction and mining industries in Iran, opened in Tehran on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The 18th International Exhibition of Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery, and Related Industries and Equipment was opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in a ceremony attended by senior officials including the heads of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran Mine House (IMH), and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

As reported, 212 domestic companies along with 41 foreign exhibitors from Italy, Germany, Turkey, China, Spain, Korea, Japan, and Switzerland are showcasing their latest products and services in this four-day exhibition.

The event provides a good opportunity for overseas exhibitors to interact with local entrepreneurs, establish new business contacts, close new deals and joint ventures, and technology transfer.

Introducing the capabilities of domestic manufacturers of mining equipment and machinery, creating a suitable platform for developing the export of mineral products, improving the level of technical knowledge of mining industry operators, expanding scientific and research cooperation between universities and mining industries, supporting domestic production, and reducing dependence on imports are among the main goals of holding this exhibition.

