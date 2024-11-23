“On the Back of the Tiger” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Turkish musician and author Zülfü Livaneli’s 2024 novel “On the Back of the Tiger” has recently been published by Negah Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Ilnaz Hoquqi.

In "On the Back of the Tiger," Livaneli presents a compelling narrative centered on the life of Abdulhamid II, the last sultan of the Ottoman Empire, who ruled from 1876 until his deposition in 1909. This historical novel, inspired by the memoirs of Atif Huseyin Bey, Abdulhamid's personal physician, delves into the final days of the sultan's life in exile in Thessaloniki, following the tumultuous Young Turk Revolution.

Livaneli paints a vivid portrait of a ruler who, despite his progressive reforms, is often labeled as the “Red Sultan” due to the notorious Armenian massacres that marked his reign. Through the lens of his physician, the novel intricately explores the complexities of Abdulhamid’s character and the burdens of power he bore. It depicts the sultan’s introspection and the paradox of a leader who sought modernization while grappling with the ethical implications of his policies.

The narrative also serves as a poignant critique of Western hypocrisy, shedding light on the tumultuous political landscape of the era. As Abdulhamid navigates the treacherous waters of exile and reflects on his rule, the novel offers a nuanced examination of authority, guilt, and the legacy of a man who influenced the fate of an empire.

"On the Back of the Tiger" transcends the historical genre, blending personal and political themes to reveal the inner struggles of a complex figure in a transformative period. Livaneli's work challenges readers to reconsider the interplay between power and morality, urging a deeper understanding of the past and its reverberations in contemporary society.

Born in 1946, Zülfü Livaneli is a renowned Turkish musician, author, poet, and politician. He was imprisoned multiple times during the 1971 Turkish military crackdown for his political beliefs, leading to his exile in 1972. While living in Stockholm, Paris, Athens, and New York, he collaborated with notable artists such as Elia Kazan and Arthur Miller. Livaneli returned to Turkey in 1984, and in 1995, UNESCO appointed him Goodwill Ambassador for his cultural and peace efforts. He resigned in 2016 in protest against the Turkish government's destruction of the historic Kurdish Old Town of Diyarbakir. In addition to serving in the Turkish Parliament and the Council of Europe, Livaneli gained recognition as a writer after a successful music career. His debut collection, “A Child in Purgatory,” was published in 1978. His novels, including “Bliss,” “Serenade for Nadia,” and “Leyla's House,” have been translated into 37 languages and adapted into various artistic formats.

