Iranian economy minister to attend WAIPA Conference in Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Abdolnaser Hemmati is traveling to Saudi Arabia to participate in the 28th World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) Conference which is due to be held from November 25 to 27, 2024 in Riyadh.

Held under the theme “Future-ready IPAs: Navigating Digital Disruption and Sustainable Growth,” the World Investment Conference is an international event that promotes foreign direct investment (FDI), trade, and technology.

The summit is an opportunity for discussion and dialogue between policymakers and investors, business institutions and investment protection agencies to address key emerging challenges and opportunities and create an enabling environment for investment and trade at the global, regional and national levels.

