Iran kumite runners-up at 2024 Karate World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran male kumite team lost to Egypt 3-0 in the 2024 Karate World Cup final Sunday night.

Iran had defeated Japan 3-0 win, positioning themselves to reclaim the title they last won in 2018.

Egypt also demonstrated their strength by defeating 2021 World champions Italy 3-1, securing a second consecutive final appearance and then made history by winning first-ever world title.

The African champions improved on their silver from Budapest, marking a significant milestone in the category.

Japan added another bronze to their collection with a 3-1 victory over Italy, ensuring a podium finish in all four categories.

The competition was held in Pamplona, Spain.