Vahid Shamsaei remains in charge of Iran futsal team

TEHRAM - Iran's national futsal team, who were facing a potential coaching change after a disappointing performance at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, will be remain in charge of Team Melli.

The team, led by Vahid Shamsaei, suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16, marking a premature exit from the tournament.

Following the unexpected elimination, the Iranian Football Federation's technical committee and futsal committee held several meetings to evaluate the team's performance and discuss future plans, including preparations for the 2028 Futsal World Cup.

Media reports suggest that the federation is going to part way with Shamsaei but the coach will continue as head coach.

Shamsaei took over as head coach in February 2021, succeeding Mohammad Nazemolsharieh. Despite leading the team to the final of the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in his first major tournament, Iran fell short against Japan, missing out on the continental title.