New IRICA head appointed

TEHRAN - Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati appointed Foroud Asgari as the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), IRIB reported.

Asgari replaced Mohammad Rezvani-Far who was in the position since December 2022.

Developing and empowering customs human resources with the aim of improving the efficiency of the customs system, expanding relations with international organizations and strengthening regional cooperation, and planning new methods to encourage private sector participation in the development of customs infrastructure has been announced as priorities for the new customs director's programs.

EF/