HRW: Israeli airstrike that killed journalists in Lebanon most likely a ‘deliberate attack’

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said an Israeli strike that killed three journalists and injured four others in Lebanon last month, was most likely a deliberate attack on civilians and an apparent war crime.

In a statement, HRW said “Israeli forces carried out the attack using an air-dropped bomb equipped with a United States-produced Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kit.

“The US government should suspend weapons transfers to Israel because of the military’s repeated, unlawful attacks on civilians, for which US officials may be complicit in war crimes,” the statement read.

The attack took place at the Hasbaiyya Village Club Resort in Hasbaiyya, a town in southern Lebanon, on October 25.

HRW said more than a dozen journalists had stayed there for three weeks or more before the attack, and it had found no evidence of fighting, military forces, or military activity in the immediate area at the time of the attack.