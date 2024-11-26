Iran says exporting gas to Iraq underway as planned

TEHRAN - The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has confirmed that the commitment to export gas from Iran to Iraq is proceeding as planned, Shana reported.

The Head of the NIGC Dispatching Department Gholamreza Koushki said on Monday that Iran is exporting gas to Iraq through two exchange points located in the south and west of the country.

He added that the volume of gas exports is determined by an agreement between the two countries and is based on Iraq's needs, which tend to be higher in the first six months of the year and lower in the latter half.

Koushki explained that, following an agreement reached between Iran and Iraq last month, one of the exchange points was temporarily disconnected for periodic overhauls. Consequently, the commitments were fulfilled through the second point.

On November 24, after completing the maintenance at the first station, gas flow was restored and the second station was subsequently taken out of service to undergo major overhauls, he noted.

He emphasized that the relocation of export stations during the maintenance periods was conducted with the knowledge and consent of both parties and based on their contractual agreement.

EF/