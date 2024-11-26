Hezbollah’s damage to northern Israel revealed 

TEHRAN - Israeli media has published partial data showing the extent of damage Hezbollah has inflicted on northern Israeli settlements.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, which has only published partial data, Hezbollah has damaged at least 9,000 buildings and at least 7,000 vehicles.

Other Israeli news outlets explained that property tax data indicates more than 9,000 buildings and more than 7,000 vehicles in northern Israel have been destroyed.

The settlements most affected are Manara, Shtula, Kiryat Shmona, Zar’it, Nahariya, and Shlomi, according to the tax authority’s data.

The full extent of the damage caused by Hezbollah has not been revealed.

The figures only relate to northern settlements. Hezbollah’s missiles, rockets, and drones have inflicted significant damage to the Israeli industrial city of Haifa, the regime’s commercial hub, Tel Aviv, and other major cities.

Reports by Israeli media have described destruction in Kiryat Shmona as “unbelievable” with authorities estimating that repairing damaged schools in the area alone will take up to at least four months.

On Tuesday, images emerged of Israeli soldiers inspecting a damaged site where a rocket fired by Hezbollah landed in the northern Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

In another photo, Israeli soldiers are seen inspecting another site where a street and a vehicle are damaged in the same settlement.

Hezbollah announced it has targeted the “Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of qualitative missiles”.

Kiryat Shmona is among the largest settlements in the north and resembled a modern-day city before settlers joined tens of thousands of others in other settlements and fled the region.

This came after Hezbollah entered the battlefield as a support front for the U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

The Lebanese resistance movement started its first operation in support of women and children in the besieged enclave on October 8, 2023.

Today, experts say there is barely anything left in Kiryat Shmona.

Experts have noted that the mass displacement in the north by Hezbollah was the first time Israeli colonizers have been decolonized since the establishment of the regime in 1948.

The Israeli army effectively turned the almost empty northern settlements into military barracks from which to strike Hezbollah.

The move has backfired as Hezbollah has struck the settlements, forcing the Israeli military to go into hiding and repeatedly building new barracks to compensate for those destroyed by Hezbollah’s rocket fire.

Among other statements published by Hezbollah on Tuesday included the targeting of the settlements of Avivim and Manara with rocket barrages.

On Tuesday, warning sirens continued to sound in northern Israel and the regime’s military acknowledged the casualties of more Israeli soldiers.

In another statement issued by the Lebanese resistance said its fighters “targeted from within the city of Khiam a Merkava tank with a guided rocket near the municipality center, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew.”

According to the Lebanese-based news outlet Al Mayadeen, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) are retreating from several second-line villages in the western sector of the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV reported that the IOF has retreated from the vicinity of the Lebanese towns of Shamaa and Tayr Harfa under the fire of the resistance fighters.

At the same time, Hezbollah continues to carry out the most complex operations against the regime since its founding.

On Tuesday, for the first time, an infantry training camp in Shavei Zion, south of the city of Nahariyya, “was struck with a barrage of qualitative missiles”.

Hezbollah also announced on Tuesday that its fighters “launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Ma’ale Golani barracks (the headquarters of the 810th Hermon” Brigade), on the summit of al-Sheikh mountain in the occupied Syrian Golan, and hit their targets accurately.”

After the Israeli regime waged full-scale war on Lebanon in September, Hezbollah responded with thousands of complex operations under the banner of “The Battle of the Mighty Ones.”

