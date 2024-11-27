Average daily gasoline consumption rises 7%

TEHRAN - Average daily gasoline consumption in Iran has reached about 126 million liters since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) up to November 27, registering a seven percent rise compared to the figure for the previous year, according to the head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC).

Mentioning the imbalance between supply and demand for gasoline in the country, Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar said: “To reduce the imbalance, the necessary policies must be implemented in the fields of production and consumption, and one of the requirements for implementing consumption policies is to pay attention to the challenges and demands of the gas stations so that we can have a desirable fuel distribution.”

