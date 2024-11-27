Hezbollah emerges victorious, humiliates US and Israel

BEIRUT- After two full months of uninterrupted Israeli attacks on civilians and Hezbollah forces, a ceasefire came into effect in Lebanon due to the heroism of Hezbollah fighters and the resilience of the Lebanese people.

Biden announced, “There will be no American forces in southern Lebanon.” He stressed that the purpose of the “agreement” is to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah stressed during an interview that Lebanon imposed several amendments to the US envoy Amos Hochstein’s ceasefire proposal, and on that basis the cessation of hostilities took place.

Hezbollah rejected the US-led objectives, basically aimed at subjugating Lebanon by trying to include Germany and the UK as members of the committee supervising the implementation of the ceasefire.

This means thwarting the US-Israeli efforts to establish a buffer zone on the Lebanese-Palestinian border or even to “eliminate” Hezbollah. Heroic operations by Hezbollah proved that this is impossible.

The US-led Israeli aggression failed to record any noteworthy achievement. That is why it intensified its attacks on all Lebanese regions, especially central Beirut, which was subjected to continuous attacks until the last moments that the ceasefire went into effect. It also bombed all land crossings between Lebanon and Syria.

In parallel, Hezbollah targeted various Israeli colonial settlements, whereby its missiles and attack drones reached Tel Aviv. The resistance further targeted the residence of the Israeli Air Force Commander, Major General Tomar Bar. It also carried out an attack with squadrons of special drones on a group of strategic military targets in the occupied Palestinian city of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) in response to the strikes on Beirut.

Indeed, the US-led Israeli aggression ended according to a proposal, which is essentially a duplicate of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in the 2006 war. The procedures related to implementing it have been entrusted exclusively to the Lebanese army and not to any foreign or multinational forces.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy was the one who initially sent the US envoy to Beirut, requesting negotiations as a result of the resistance’s heroism and legendary steadfastness.

While Netanyahu initially dreamed of a “new order in the Middle East,” the US-led Israeli aggression ended with the return of the displaced Lebanese to their villages to bury their martyrs and rebuild their homes despite all the harsh tribulations. Whatsoever, Hezbollah fighters, despite losing leaders and senior commanders, as well as the resilient people won the war.