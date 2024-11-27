'Western bullying will backfire,’ Iran nuclear chief warns as advanced centrifuges begin operation

TEHRAN – Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced on Wednesday that Iran has commenced injecting uranium gas into new advanced centrifuges.

On the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran, Eslami stated that Iran has started "feeding gas into several thousand advanced centrifuges," emphasizing that this move is part of efforts to advance the country's nuclear program.

This decision to activate new centrifuges follows a UN nuclear agency Board of Governors resolution censuring Iran's civilian nuclear program for “insufficient cooperation”. The resolution, condemned by Iran, demands a comprehensive report by spring 2025.

Tehran had previously indicated that any such resolution would prompt a swift and decisive response.

Despite the new measure, Iran's leading nuclear official assured that the nation's nuclear program stays "transparent and under the oversight" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He stressed that Iran is open to constructive dialogue but warned that the nation would not "forfeit its rights in the face of pressure, illegitimate behavior, and bullying," adding that any pressure or accusations against Tehran "will backfire."

Eslami emphasized that Iran is not seeking a military nuclear program, a position he says has been consistently confirmed even by the U.S. intelligence community.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), established in 2015, was an agreement between Iran and the P5+1 nations designed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the termination of sanctions.

The U.S.'s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and subsequent sanctions have compelled Iran to gradually retract the limitations it had accepted under the accord.

Eslami also warned that if other parties "disregard the JCPOA-related goals and their own obligations" while applying unilateral pressure and making baseless accusations, they should expect a response that will have unforeseen repercussions.

"Our goals are clear," Eslami asserted, adding that Iran's objectives are both "quantitative and qualitative" and that the country is "moving in this direction."

He further emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities are conducted under the IAEA's watchful eye, in full compliance with the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).