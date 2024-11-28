Hezbollah again shatters Israel’s myth of invincibility: Iran FM

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday night that the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement again proved wrong the myth that the Israeli military is unwinnable.

"Hezbollah once again shattered myth of Israel’s invincibility,” Araghchi wrote on his X account, referring to the 2006 war that Hezbollah defeated the invading Israeli army.

The comments by the chief diplomat followed one day after Israel was forced to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Araghchi said Israel “pleaded for a ceasefire after (suffering) heavy casualties in southern Lebanon.”

Iran’s chief diplomat said Israel must also acknowledge military failure in Gaza and end the war on the enclave.

“It is high time for Israel to accept defeat in Gaza too,” Araghchi wrote.

Since October last year when Israel started its war on the Gaza Strip, the Biden administration has granted around 18 billion dollars in military to the Tel Aviv regime. The Biden administration has also repeatedly vetoed the UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate war on the coastal strip.

Last week The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his sacked war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Over the past year, Netanyahu has milked US taxpayers of tens of billions of dollars to fund his war crimes, all while enjoying full US military support and political cover,” Iran’s foreign minister wrote.

Israel’s war on Gaza that followed the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel, has shocked the world. So far, 44,000 people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives and more than 100,000 injured.