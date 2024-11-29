Tribal crafts exhibit underway in Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN – A tribal festival featuring a variety of nationwide Iranian handicrafts and souvenirs has opened to the public in Bandar Abbas, an ancient port city in southern Iran.

Hormozgan province’s tourism chief Mohamad Mohseni and the mayor of Bandar Abbas Mehdi Nowbani were among local officials attending the opening ceremony held on Thursday, CHTN reported.

A total of 250 stalls have been set up at the 9-day event that includes live performances and workshops, the report said.

Iran’s unique geographical location has long positioned it as one of the world’s foremost nomadic regions. According to a report by ISNA, archeological findings in southwestern Iran suggest a nomadic history in the region stretching back over 8,000 years.

