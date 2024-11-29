Videos show Israeli forces firing at people burying relative in Lebanon’s Khiam

Footage released by Lebanese media outlets and verified by Al Jazeera’s fact-checking agency, Sanad, shows Israeli forces stationed in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon firing at several people as they try to bury a body in the cemetery, Al Jazeera reported.

One of the video clips shows a person fleeing and falling to the ground as the soldiers shoot as another person tries to escape to a side street.

A witness told Lebanese media that the Israeli army fired at people twice while they were trying to bury their relative despite having obtained approval from the Lebanese army and UNIFIL peacekeeping forces to be at this location near the Israeli army’s positions.

Other images posted by Lebanese activists online and verified by Sanad show several Israeli tanks positioned near the Khiam cemetery and a western neighbourhood of the town.

The National News Agency (NNA) confirmed the presence of four Israeli tanks in the town.