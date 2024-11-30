Trump wants Gaza ceasefire deal before inauguration, Graham says

President-elect Trump wants to see a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza before he assumes office on Jan. 20, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Axios in an interview.

Why it matters: Getting a Gaza deal is one of President Biden's top priorities during his last two months in office, but the lack of any clear progress in recent weeks suggests it might land on Trump's plate.

* Israeli officials believe the Trump administration might take a different approach to Gaza, specifically on what the "day after" the war would look like.

* But Graham — who speaks with Trump frequently and advises him on foreign policy, especially on the Middle East — said Trump wants a deal to free the hostages and end the war as soon as possible, preferably before he takes office.

The big picture: There are still 101 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas, including seven American citizens. Israeli intelligence services believe roughly half of them are still alive.

* More than 44,000 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of war, according to the Gaza health ministry.

"Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now," Graham said.

* "I want people in Israel and in the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue. He wants the killing to stop and the fighting to end."

* He added: "I hope President Trump and the Biden administration will work together during the transition period to release the hostages and get a ceasefire."

Driving the news: Graham spoke to Axios after returning from a visit to the Middle East, his second this month, in which he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

* Graham contended that Trump needs a deal in Gaza before he can focus on his key foreign policy objectives in the region, like Israel-Saudi normalization and a regional alliance against Iran.

What to watch: Graham objected to proposals for an indefinite Israeli occupation of Gaza from hardliners like Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

* Smotrich said earlier this week that with Trump coming in, Israel has an opportunity "to encourage voluntary immigration" that will dramatically decrease the Palestinian population in Gaza.

* "I think he should talk to Trump and hear what he wants. If you haven't spoken to him, I wouldn't put words in his mouth," Graham said.

* He added that any Saudi-Israeli peace deal would have to include a Palestinian component.

* "The best insurance policy against Hamas is not an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza but a reform in the Palestinian society. The only ones who can do that are the Arab countries," Graham said.

State of play: Biden and Trump discussed the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal during their two-hour Oval Office meeting two weeks ago.

* The issue also came up during a meeting between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Trump's incoming national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), and in a conversation between Biden's top Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

* Biden told Netanyahu during a phone call on Tuesday that following the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, the focus should now be on reaching a deal in Gaza. Netanyahu told Biden he wants to try.

What they're saying: Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Axios Trump was reelected because "the American people trust him to lead our country and bring stability and peace back to the Middle East."

* "When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary action to do just that," Leavitt said.

* White House officials say Biden intends to continue pushing for a deal to release the hostages until his last day in office, even if President-elect Trump ultimately gets credit for a deal.

* Graham argued that diplomacy in the region would be easier due to Trump's win because people are afraid of him. "If you are a bad guy and you are not afraid of Trump then you are also a dumb guy. Bad and dumb guys don't last long."

What's next: A Hamas delegation will visit Cairo on Saturday to discuss new Egyptian ideas for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

(Source: Axios)