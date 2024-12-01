A tough task ahead of Esteghlal against Al Ahli: Mosimane

  1. Sports
December 1, 2024 - 16:10

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team head coach Pitso Mosimane says that there is a tough task ahead of them in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25.

Esteghlal will have to achieve what no team has been able to do so far - take points off Al Ahli Saudi FC - when the sides meet on Monday.

The Saudi Arabian side confirmed their knockout stage spot with a fifth consecutive win on Matchday Five while Iran's Esteghlal are on four points and in danger of missing the cut.

“We will face a great team and we have to be honest and accept that Al Ahli are a star-studded team but we want to do our best,” Mosimane said in the pre-match news conference.

“I believe in my team and I am sure we can get result but I am sure it will be a tough match. We will represent Iran football, so we must do our best,” the South African coach concluded.

Al Ahli are on a 10-match unbeaten on the continental stage and will look to Riyad Mahrez to provide inspiration yet again, with the Algerian having contributed three goals and five assists so far.

Related News

Leave a Comment