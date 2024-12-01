Iranian delegation attends Tajikistan’s ICT conference

TEHRAN –An Iranian delegation, representing the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT), has participated in the first conference of innovation and digital technologies of Tajikistan, providing detailed information on Iran’s accomplishments and projects in the ICT sector.

The Iranian officials elaborated on the country’s achievements in electronic government and post services, high capabilities in manufacturing communication equipment, telecommunication infrastructure, and optical fiber network, as well as electronic authentication which were all well received by the Tajik side, Mehr news agency reported.

They also invited Tajik counterparts to pay a visit to the 25th International Telecom Expo 2024 which is going to be held from December 23 to 26 in Tehran to get more familiar with Iranian companies’ capacities.

The officials decided to follow up on agreements made during the visit of Tajik officials of the exhibition, and prepare a draft of a memorandum of understanding to be signed by Tajikistan president in his next visit to Iran.

The first conference of innovation and digital technologies of Tajikistan, known as Digital Tajikistan intl. Plus Forum, was held on November 25 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

The event served as a platform for the knowledge-based companies to present their capabilities and achievements in the international arena.

It hosted competitive participants from many countries to enter Tajikistan’s economic and management infrastructure in the field of digital economy.

The Forum would be an opportunity for the knowledge-based companies of the country to showcase their latest achievements in the field of information technology and an opportunity to become familiar with corresponding public and private companies, ISNA reported.

Holding meetings with leading experts in the financial technology (fintech) industry, gaining access to the most advanced knowledge and technologies as well as providing an opportunity to learn the latest trends, create strong business relationships, and discover the latest technological developments in the fintech industry and innovations that are changing were among the main features of this technological event.

Boosting links in knowledge-based sector

On January 9, the former Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi, said a range of good opportunities are available for fostering science and technology-based cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, particularly founding joint consortia for knowledge-based products and services.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Rustam Emomali, the chairman of the Tajikistan National Assembly and mayor of Dushanbe.

The scientific and research centers of the two countries provide the grounds for the development of collaboration, IRNA quoted Dehqani-Firouzabadi as saying.

“We are ready to expand the cooperation in the form of a comprehensive program, relying on young, educated, and expert human resources,” he added.

