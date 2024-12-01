I am starving in Gaza and I don’t believe the world can’t do anything

For over a year now, my family and I have been displaced from northern Gaza to Deir el-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip. Throughout this time, we, along with the rest of Gaza’s population, have lived every type of torture imaginable and unimaginable. One of them is hunger.

Gaza is now fully dependent on food aid. From a place that could produce its own food and feed its population with fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat and fish, it has now become a place of starvation.

Since last year, the Israeli army has made sure to destroy food stores, markets, warehouses storing foodstuffs, farms and fishing boats. It has eliminated police forces securing aid delivery and distribution, thus ensuring that aid is looted before it reaches those who need it. For a while now, we have been buying “aid” food, not receiving it for free.

We were barely scraping by when the situation took a sharp turn for the worse in October. What began in the so-called “disaster zone” of the north has expanded to the rest of the Strip. Israel’s nutritional terrorism has struck the whole of Gaza.