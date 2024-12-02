Pezeshkian, Putin pledge coordination to restore stability in Syria

TEHRAN – Amid escalating tensions in Syria, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated efforts in combating terrorism and preserving Syria’s sovereignty.

In a phone call on Monday, initiated by Tehran, the leaders discussed the deteriorating situation in Syria following a surge in terrorist activities by militant groups.

The Kremlin emphasized that the focus of the conversation was on Syria's worsening crisis, with both leaders condemning the recent escalation as a deliberate attempt to undermine the country’s sovereignty and stability.

Putin and Pezeshkian expressed unconditional support for Syria’s legitimate authorities in their fight to restore constitutional order and territorial integrity. They also stressed the significance of continued collaboration within the Astana peace framework, involving Turkey.

The two leaders further reviewed progress on bilateral agreements reached during the recent BRICS summit in Kazan, underlining the importance of expanding cooperation in various fields.

Iran reaffirms support for Syria against terrorism

In a separate call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s commitment to assisting Syria in overcoming the ongoing crisis. Highlighting Iran’s role as a steadfast ally since the onset of foreign-backed violence in 2011, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of unity among Muslim nations to thwart Zionist and Western plots aimed at destabilizing the region.

“In collaboration with Muslim countries, we will effectively counter attempts to spread terrorism and insecurity in the region,” Pezeshkian stated. He expressed confidence in Syria’s ability to overcome the latest threats with Iranian support.

Iran, alongside Russia, played a pivotal role in Syria’s victory over Daesh in 2017. However, northern Syria remains under terrorist control, with recent attacks by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) escalating violence. On November 27, HTS launched its largest offensive in years, seizing parts of Aleppo and advancing toward Hama. Syrian state media reported that government forces, with Russian support, had killed 320 terrorists near Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama, bringing the total terrorist casualties in recent operations to 1,300.

President Assad accused the United States and Israel of spearheading a renewed phase of war to fragment Syria and redraw the region’s geopolitical map. “The latest escalation is part of a broader strategy to weaken the independence of regional nations and impose Western dominance,” Assad said. He called for regional unity through the Resistance front to counter these plots and warned of the repercussions of any harm to Syria’s independence.

Iran, Qatar highlight need for regional collaboration

Amid escalating tensions, President Pezeshkian also held separate discussions with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Pezeshkian stressed the need for regional collaboration to combat terrorism and promote peace. He commended Qatar’s mediatory role in addressing crises, particularly in Gaza, and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to bilateral agreements with Qatar.

Both discussions underscored the shared resolve to strengthen unity among Muslim nations and counter external interference in West Asia.