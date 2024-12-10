Iran watching Syrian militants’ proximity to Israel for potential ties: spox

TEHRAN – Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson for the Iranian government, underscored Iran's watchful approach to the changing dynamics in Syria during her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, noting that the proximity of Syrian armed groups to the Israeli regime serves as a vital factor in Tehran's strategic calculations.

Reflecting on the recent government collapse in Syria, where the Syrian army struggled to fend off advances from armed terrorists, Mohajerani stated, "Our relations with Syria are founded on respect, unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

She also expressed well wishes for the Syrian people and emphasized that the future of Syria should be decided by its citizens.

"Defending sacred sites, diplomatic locations, and maintaining human dignity have constantly been our primary concerns, and we stress the importance of their protection," she noted.

Mohajerani also highlighted the longstanding cultural, historical, and commercial ties between Iran and Syria, mentioning the historical presence of Iranian merchants in Damascus

"Tehran and Damascus enjoy many cultural commonalities, and we wish success for the Syrian people," she added.

Mohajerani stated that decisions regarding Syria involve consultations with all levels of government, not exclusively made by the Pezeshkian administration.

"The expenditures in Syria have been made with national interests as a priority," she stated.

Iran deployed military advisors to Syria for over a decade. They concentrated on countering terrorism that surged in the Arab country during the 2010s. Iran was the main force behind the vanquish of Daesh, which had taken over multiple regions in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

Addressing Iran's interactions with militant groups in Syria, Mohajerani affirmed that all necessary measures will be taken to protect Iran's national interests.

She emphasized the need for stability in the Arab country to facilitate these interactions.

'We won't tolerate Trump's intimidation'

In separate remarks later in the day, the spokesperson emphasized that Iran's approach to the newly elected U.S. President will depend on his future conduct.

Speaking to students at Shahid Rajaee University, the spokesperson stated, "We will negotiate wherever necessary, and where negotiation is not necessary, we will implement another Operation True Promise."

In response to repeated Israeli aggression, Iran launched Operation True Promise I in April and Operation True Promise II in October, which resulted in direct hits against several military bases of the Israeli regime.

She further stressed, "If Trump acts like a bully, it is clear that we will not accept it."

Mohajerani also highlighted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian adheres to the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in all matters.