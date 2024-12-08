Iran's ambassador to Syria explains reasons behind Syrian government's collapse

TEHRAN – Hossein Akbari, Iran’s Ambassador to Syria, explained in a televised interview the reasons behind the Sunday collapse of the Syrian government, which failed to counter an armed insurgency that started late November.

Akbari stated that the Syrian government decided to transfer power peacefully to prevent further bloodshed and destruction. “Due to the army's and people's inability to resist, the Syrian government decided to transfer power peacefully to prevent further bloodshed and destruction. Especially after the fall of Homs, the Syrian army did not resist anywhere, nor did the people, concluding that they had to hand over the situation peacefully,” the envoy stated.

Akbari added that the Syrian cabinet met last night and decided not to resist in the capital, but to officially hand over the entire government and its various sectors.

“The Syrian Prime Minister will remain in the country to stress that state assets belong to the nation.” He also highlighted the recent attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which resulted in damage and was against international laws.

“My colleagues stayed in Damascus until 11 PM [Saturday] and then left the embassy, with some possibly crossing the border by dawn. The Iranian embassy was attacked and damaged on Sunday, which is against international law. Almost none of our colleagues from various Iranian institutions were present, as necessary precautions had been taken,” the diplomat explained.

‘Risks of instability high’

Commenting on the current power dynamics in Syria, Akbari explained that multiple factions, including radical groups, are vying for control. These groups, although different from ISIS, could pose significant threats to neighboring countries once established. “No single faction is the dominant force right now.”

He also remarked on the Zionist regime's reaction, stating that Israel fears the potential threat from new forces in Syria.

“The Zionist regime is now happy about eliminating one of its enemies, with Netanyahu viewing it as a personal achievement. However, they are also worried that the new forces' establishment in Syria could pose an additional threat to them.”

Akbari expressed concerns about Syria's future stability, citing the absence of assurances for a strong and unified government, the persistence of ethnic and ideological divisions, and the risk of Syria becoming a proxy battleground for regional powers.

The ambassador emphasized the necessity of a strong central government and the need for the Syrian people to play a greater role in determining their future to avoid foreign conspiracies and ensure a stable future for Syria.

A major offensive by militant groups was launched on November 27th, targeting Aleppo and the Idlib countryside in Syria. This coordinated surprise attack resulted in the rapid seizure of key cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara'a, and Suwayda, with militants advancing towards Damascus. The Syrian government fell early Sunday after rebels entered the capital.