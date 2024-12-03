Imam Khomeini Airport City announces over $800 million in new projects

TEHRAN – Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) has announced the completion of 30 development projects worth more than 156 trillion rials ($312 million) ready for inauguration, alongside groundbreaking for 12 investment and construction projects valued at over 270 trillion rials ($540 million).

As IRNA reported, Saeed Chalindari, the managing director of IKAC, reported significant growth in operations over the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20–November 21).

According to the official, over 5.73 million passengers transported via 35,917 flights, reflecting an eight percent increase in passenger numbers and a 6.8 percent rise in passenger flights compared to the same period last year.

Cargo flights also increased by 56.8 percent, and the weight of commercial cargo handled grew by 35 percent, Chalindari said.

Chalindari further highlighted several completed and ongoing infrastructure projects including the resurfacing and asphalt renewal of the main runway (2,000 meters long and 60 meters wide), completion of the first phase of the Propulsion Hub, a central security building, and an amphitheater in the main administrative building, upgrading airstrip signage to international aviation standards, overhaul of four telescopic boarding bridges, and installation of four 35-passenger elevators in terminals.

In addition to the mentioned projects, ongoing projects worth 54 trillion rials ($108 million) are currently under execution, creating jobs for over 1,000 people daily. These developments aim to further establish IKAC as a regional hub for passengers, cargo, and economic activity.

The extensive investments in infrastructure, technology, and operational capacity reflect Iran’s commitment to enhancing its aviation sector and leveraging IKAC as a cornerstone of national and regional growth.

EF/