Iranian short animation “Being Ten” wins at Russian festival

TEHRAN-The Iranian short animation “Being Ten” directed by Fatemeh Jafari has won an award at the 3rd Cinematic Prismatic International Film Festival in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (also known as Kanoon), the animated film was named the winner of the Cine-West category on the final day of the festival, November 30, Kanoon News reported.

The short animation, which has no dialogue, competed with four other works from Italy, Germany, and France in the category.

It is about a father and his 10-year-old son who live in a lonely cottage in the middle of a dense wood. The father, a hunter, spares one of his catches and brings it home as a present for his son. What at first was just a plaything, forever will change the young boy’s life.

The 18-minute animation, a production of 2023, has recently won the third prize of the 11th international festival “Constantine's Gold Coin” in Serbia.

Cinematic Prismatic International Film Festival is a short film festival and an independent event organized by film lovers to promote filmmaking in the Sverdlovsk region.

Photo: A scene from “Being Ten” by Fatemeh Jafari

SS/SAB