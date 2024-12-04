Iran has successfully reverse-engineered F-14 fighters

TEHRAN - In a report on Tuesday, December 3, National Interest said Iran has successfully reverse-engineered parts of F-14 fighter jets.

Following the fall of the Shah regime in Iran in 1979, the United States wanted to cut off the Islamic Republic’s aerial fleet.

“Over the years, Iran has successfully been able to circumvent these roadblocks set up by Washington through reverse-engineering parts for the airframe,” National Interest wrote on its website entitled "Is Iran the World's Biggest F-14 Tomcat Fan?"

The U.S. sold 79 operational Tomcat fighters to Iran during the presidency of Richard Nixon.