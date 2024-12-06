Optimizing gasoline consumption a priority, no price changes yet: Paknejad

TEHRAN – Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad emphasized that optimizing gasoline consumption is a top priority for the ministry, adding that no decision has been made regarding changes to gasoline prices.

“The government will notify the public before implementing any measures in this regard,” Paknejad said during a meeting on winter fuel supply. The gathering included senior officials such as Mohammad-Jafar Qaempanah, deputy executive of the president, and Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi.

Paknejad discussed efforts to bolster fuel imports and production, noting that negotiations are ongoing with northern neighbors Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan over gas imports or swaps via Iran. “The outcomes of these discussions will be shared with the public once finalized,” he added.

He highlighted a 7-million-liter-per-day increase in diesel production during the first 100 days of the 14th administration. This boost, achieved through enhanced refinery feedstock and process modifications, reflects "the innovative efforts of colleagues at the Oil Ministry," he said.

Paknejad stated that part of the additional liquid fuel supply for power plants has been secured through imports. He stressed that every possible measure is being taken to mitigate challenges for citizens during the cold season.

Addressing potential changes to gasoline pricing, Paknejad reaffirmed that no decisions have been made and underscored the government’s focus on consumption optimization. “If any changes occur, they will be announced well in advance,” he said.

On the topic of natural gas exports, the minister confirmed that Iran has fully met its contractual obligations to Iraq and Turkey. Preparations are underway to negotiate an extension of Turkey’s gas import agreement, with Ankara signaling interest in maintaining Iran as a reliable supplier.

Paknejad also noted ongoing discussions with Russia on gas swaps and imports, though no agreements have yet been finalized.

