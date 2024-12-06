Russia-Pakistan freight train project via Iran set for pilot launch

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Energy Minister Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari announced plans for a trial freight train service between Russia and Pakistan via the North-South Corridor, transiting through Azerbaijan and Iran. The pilot project is scheduled to launch in March 2025.

In an interview with Russia Today (RT) on Thursday, Leghari underscored the strategic nature of Pakistan-Russia relations, emphasizing their mutually beneficial goals.

“Our relationship with Russia is not directed against any other country or third-party interests,” he said, adding that strengthening ties with Russia serves the people of both nations.

Leghari dismissed Western concerns over Pakistan’s growing cooperation with Russia, asserting that partnerships between developing nations and global powers, particularly BRICS members, are inevitable in the current geopolitical climate.

The minister also revealed plans for direct flights between Islamabad and Moscow, alongside the freight train initiative, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral connectivity.

The North-South Corridor project aims to enhance trade and logistics by linking Russia, Central Asia, and South Asia through a multimodal transport network, including rail and sea routes.

EF/