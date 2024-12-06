Arasbaran cultural center to review “Leave No Trace”

TEHRAN- “Leave No Trace”, a 2018 movie by American filmmaker Debra Granik, will be reviewed at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Film critics Kurosh Jahed and Shahram Abyaneh is set to attend a screening of the film followed by a review session.

"Leave No Trace" follows the story of Will, a veteran grappling with PTSD, and his teenage daughter, Tom, as they strive to live a secluded life in the old-growth Forest Park near Portland, Oregon. The duo relies on their survival skills to navigate life in isolation, only occasionally venturing into town for supplies.

Their life takes a dramatic turn when Tom is spotted by a jogger, leading to their arrest and assessment by social services. After being placed in a home on a Christmas tree farm, Will reluctantly starts working there, while Tom begins to engage with the local community through a youth club. However, feeling increasingly trapped by societal norms and the hovering presence of social services, Will decides to return to their former life in the forest.

Upon their return, they find their camp destroyed and, after a series of challenges, manage to travel to a remote area in Washington state.

As they struggle to survive, Will is injured, forcing Tom to seek help from local quadbikers, who bring them to a mobile home community. There, she meets a woman named Dale and a former Army medic who treats Will’s injury. Tom starts to feel a sense of belonging in the community, wanting to make a life for herself, which causes tension with Will, who is not ready to accept this change.

The climax of their emotional conflict results in a heartfelt parting; Tom insists on staying where she feels safe while Will chooses to return to the freedom of the woods. Their tearful farewell illustrates the deep bond they share, intertwined with the challenges of coping with trauma and the desire for stability. In a final gesture of love, Tom leaves a food package for Will in the forest, symbolizing their enduring connection despite their separation.

