Diplomat condemns British Foreign Secretary's incendiary comments against Iran

TEHRAN – In a strong response to recent statements made by David Lammy, the British Foreign Secretary, Majid Nili, Director General of Western Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has condemned his remarks as divisive and misleading.

Lammy's comments, made during a NATO meeting in Brussels, suggested that the world is currently in a dangerous period due to conflicts, including those “involving” Iran.

While acknowledging Lammy's assertion about the global state of insecurity, Nili emphasized that the root causes of such instability must be addressed. "The question is which actors have a fundamental role in creating this situation," he stated. Nili pointed to Britain’s historical interventions in West Asia and its support for the "only occupying and apartheid regime in the world" as primary contributors to regional turmoil.

Nili criticized Lammy for deflecting attention from Britain's own role in global conflicts, urging him instead to adopt a more realistic approach. "It is time for Britain to recognize its part in these issues rather than shifting blame onto others," he said.

Furthermore, Nili rejected Lammy's allegations regarding Iran's involvement in the Ukraine conflict and its nuclear program, labeling them as baseless and interventionist. He asserted that such unfounded claims will not gain credibility and only serve to exacerbate tensions.

In a call for constructive dialogue, Nili urged British officials to engage in meaningful discussions that promote peace and stability rather than perpetuating divisive rhetoric.

