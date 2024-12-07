Attendance of GECF ministers in Tehran reflects Iran's stability

TEHRAN - The minister of oil said that the presence of energy and oil ministers from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Tehran highlights Iran's resilience, stability, and high level of security under current conditions.

Speaking to reporters, Mohsen Paknejad announced that the 26th meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will commence on Friday in Tehran with the participation of expert delegations.

The ministerial session of the forum will follow on Sunday, December 9, with Iran’s Oil Minister chairing the meeting.

Paknejad added that the 26th GECF Ministerial Meeting in Tehran will primarily focus on topics such as gas trade and issues related to boosting gas production among member states.

He noted that among the 12 main GECF members, representatives from around six countries will attend at the ministerial level, while the others will participate at the deputy minister level.

Paknejad emphasized that the main members of the GECF collectively hold the world’s largest gas reserves, with the eight observer members and one guest member—Oman—also possessing significant gas resources.

He reiterated that the attendance of GECF ministers at this time demonstrates Iran’s stability, security, and enduring resilience.

