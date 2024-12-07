Iran, Armenia seek to strengthen cultural ties through expanded Persian language education

TEHRAN- Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, the director of Iran’s Saadi Foundation and Zhanna Andreasyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia met in Yerevan, Armenia on Friday to review Persian language education programs.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Culture, focused on enhancing the historical and cultural ties between Iran and Armenia and developing educational and language cooperation, ISNA reported.

During the meeting, Haddad-Adel highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural relations between Iran and Armenia as having deep and historical connections, which can pave the way for increased interactions.

He emphasized that the Saadi Foundation is prepared to produce specialized textbooks for Armenian schools, aligning these materials with the educational laws and requirements of the country.

Additionally, he suggested utilizing the expertise of Armenian professors residing in Iran for the development and adaptation of Persian language textbooks specifically for Armenian schools.

Other proposals raised by the director of the Saadi Foundation included organizing professional development courses and teacher training for Persian language instructors, offering scholarships to Armenian students interested in studying Persian, and establishing a bookstore for Persian literature in Yerevan.

The topic of translating cultural and literary works between the two countries was also addressed during the meeting.

For her part, Andreasyan expressed her satisfaction at Haddad-Adel's presence and emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries, noting the success of Persian language education in 13 schools in Armenia and the necessity to expand this program.

She announced the Ministry of Culture's readiness for collaboration to improve both the quantity and quality of Persian language instruction.

Moreover, both parties stressed the importance of drafting and signing a new memorandum of understanding between the Saadi Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Armenia to enhance bilateral cooperation and implement joint programs.

