“Dr. Cook's Garden” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN- An adaptation of the play “Dr. Cook's Garden” by American novelist and playwright Ira Levin will be staged at Iranshahr Theater Complex in Tehran on December 17.

Melody Aramnia will direct the play, which will remain on stage for one month.

"Dr. Cook’s Garden" unfolds in the small town of Greenfield, Vermont, centered around young and idealistic physician James Tennyson, who returns home to work alongside his mentor, Dr. Leonard Cook. Cook, who embodies benevolence and serves as a father figure to Tennyson, seems to offer the young man a chance to start his medical career positively. However, Tennyson's past still looms large; his own father's abusive nature shapes his perception of authority and morality.

Upon his return, Tennyson is excited to reconnect with his childhood sweetheart, Jane Rausch, but his enthusiasm is soon overshadowed by a growing suspicion regarding Dr. Cook's practices. As he settles into his role, Tennyson learns from Cook's housekeeper, Dora, that Cook is suffering from heart troubles and is in need of an assistant. However, he becomes increasingly alarmed as he notices a disturbing trend—the sudden and mysterious deaths of several of Cook’s patients.

Intrigued and unsettled, Tennyson investigates further and discovers a large stockpile of poisons in Cook's medicine cabinet, heightening his alarm. The local constable shares a macabre view, suggesting that the town is blessed because the "nice" citizens have survived while the less desirable have perished, implying an unseen hand at play in the deaths. Tennyson uncovers a strange code in Cook's files, marked by the letter "R," which coincides with symbols found in the garden, leading him to suspect that Cook is deciding who lives and dies based on their worthiness.

When Tennyson confronts Cook, he is shaken by the doctor’s admission of euthanizing what he deems unworthy individuals, including Tennyson's abusive father. Cook rationalizes his actions as altruistic, likening them to a gardener weeding out the undesirable plants. Shocked yet compelled to protect his mentor, Tennyson promises silence in exchange for Cook’s retirement from medicine.

However, the confrontation takes a dark turn when Cook tries to poison Tennyson instead. This sparks a deadly struggle between mentor and protégé, culminating in Cook suffering a heart attack. In a twisted act of final mercy, Tennyson denies Cook his medicine, asserting his own moral stance while symbolically severing the bond that once held them together. The play culminates in the tragic intersection of idealism, morality, and the darker aspects of human nature.

Ira Levin (1929–2007) was a notable American novelist, playwright, and songwriter. His literary contributions include the novels “A Kiss Before Dying” (1953), “Rosemary's Baby” (1967), “The Stepford Wives” (1972), “This Perfect Day” (1970), “The Boys from Brazil” (1976), and “Sliver” (1991).

In addition to his novels, Levin wrote the acclaimed play “Deathtrap” (1978). Many of his works have been adapted into successful films. He was honored with the Prometheus Hall of Fame Award and received multiple Edgar Awards for his writing.

SAB/

