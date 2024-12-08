Iran offers cooperation with gas exporting countries in oil and gas technologies

TEHRAN – Iran's Petroleum Industry Research Institute has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) member states across the upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, the institute's head said on Saturday.

Azim Kalantari-Asl, speaking during a visit by GECF ministerial delegates to the research facility, outlined key areas for collaboration, including gas reservoir exploration, enhanced recovery technologies, gas storage systems, and CO? capture and utilization.

Other potential fields include advanced chemical management, flare gas recovery, mini-LNG technologies, helium and blue hydrogen production, petro-refinery design, energy optimization, and professional training programs, Iran's Ministry of Petroleum reported.

Delegates toured the institute's downstream facilities, laboratories for gas, nanotechnology, and catalysts, as well as upstream units focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR/IOR), petroleum engineering, and geosciences.

EF/