10-man Tractor defeat Gol Gohar: PGPL

TEHRAN – 10-man Tractor football team defeated Gol Gohar 2-0 in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

In the match held in Sirjan’s Gol Gohar Sport Complex, Tractor midfielder Igor Postonjski was shown a red card due to a hard tackle on Aliasghar Ashouri just before the halftime.

Tomislav Štrkalj gave the visiting team a lead with a header in the 68th minute and left-footed Mehdi Hashemnejhad doubled the scoreboard in the 76th minute.

Tractor moved up to top of the table with 25 points, one point above Sepahan.