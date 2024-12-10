Mohseni-Bandpey appointed as deputy tourism minister

TEHRAN - Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey has been appointed as the deputy minister of tourism in Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, according to a decree issued by Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri on Tuesday.

Mohseni-Bandpey, who succeeds Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He previously served as the governor-general of Tehran province from 2018 to 2021. Additionally, he represented Nowshahr in the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) among several other positions.

Academically, Mohseni-Bandpey holds a degree in environmental health from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, ISNA reported.

In his appointment letter, Salehi-Amiri outlined key expectations for Mohseni-Bandpey, including enhancing tourism infrastructure, fostering interdepartmental collaboration to streamline tourism growth, and developing travel packages for a wide range of income groups, both domestically and internationally.

Other priorities include advancing digital marketing, strengthening cultural diplomacy to counter negative portrayals of Iran, supporting private sector investment with financial incentives, and focusing on emerging tourism markets, the decree underlined.

