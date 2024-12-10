Israel has committed almost 1,0000 massacres in Gaza since Oct. 2023

TEHRAN - The Israeli military has carried out 9,905 large-scale massacres in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the Government Media Office in Gaza has revealed.

These included 7,160 massacres targeting Palestinian families, the Media Office said in a report based on key data from the ongoing genocidal war on the enclave.

According to the report, Israeli attacks have resulted in the total elimination of 1,410 Palestinian families, wiping them from civil records by killing fathers, mothers, and all family members. The total number of injuries from families in this category stands at 5,444.

The Media Office further revealed the indiscriminate war has caused 55,758 deaths and disappearances, including 17,712 children and 12,136 women.

Additionally, 3,500 children are at severe risk of death due to malnutrition and lack of food; 12,650 injured individuals urgently require treatment abroad; and 12,500 cancer patients face critical conditions due to the lack of medical care.

In the medical sector, 1,059 healthcare workers and 88 civil defense personnel have lost their lives. Seven mass graves have been created within hospital grounds, with 520 bodies recovered from them.

Israeli military strikes have targeted 212 shelters for displaced individuals, destroyed 211 government buildings, and leveled 160,500 housing units by dropping 87,000 tons of explosives on the tiny coastal enclave.

Furthermore, at least 6,500 Palestinians from Gaza have been detained, while 2,300 bodies were removed from cemeteries, and two million individuals have been forcibly displaced.

The Gaza genocide has taken 34 hospitals and 80 healthcare centers out of service, targeting 162 medical facilities and 135 ambulances.

The destruction has affected 86% of the Gaza Strip, with initial direct losses from the conflict estimated at $37 billion.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday: “The Israeli occupation committed 4 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 28 martyrs and 54 injuries arriving at hospitals during the past 24 hours.”

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.”

“The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 44,786 martyrs and 106,188 injuries since 7 October, 2023.”

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Gaza Government Media Office said, “The Israeli occupation army committed a horrific massacre by bombing a residential building in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip governorate, resulting in 25 martyrs so far (ten of them women and children) and dozens of injuries and missing persons.”

This is while the Gaza Civil Defense stated, “25 Palestinians have been killed as occupation aircraft destroy the Kahlout family house over the heads of its residents in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.”

A Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza has been cited as saying, “If the war does not stop, more than 2 million Palestinians will be killed in the Gaza Strip.”

The Israeli military renewed attacks on the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, which has been besieged for around two months.

Also in the northern besieged region of Jabalia, footage emerged on Tuesday from the bodycam of an Israeli soldier showing abducted and stripped Palestinians forced to walk to an unknown location.

Last week, the rights group Amnesty International was the latest global human rights organization to conclude that the Israelis are committing genocide in the Gaza Strip based on “sufficient evidence”.

