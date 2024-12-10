Iranian embassy in Damascus reportedly remains open

TEHRAN – According to an Iranian embassy worker speaking to ISNA on Tuesday, the embassy in Damascus, Syria is fully operational and continues to handle citizen inquiries.

Footage circulating online on Sunday showed the embassy getting raided by unknown individuals who had entered the premises after the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s government. Iran’s national TV said the attackers were not members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a terrorist group that led the offensive resulting in the fall of Assad.

The HTS has reportedly told its forces to refrain from damaging any government, diplomatic, or religious sites.