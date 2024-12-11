Tehran, Belgrade emphasize boosting economic cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Serbia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation during a meeting between Serbia’s ambassador and Iran’s minister of finance and economic affairs.

As IRNA reported, Damir Kovacevic, Serbia’s ambassador to Iran, met with Iranian Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati to discuss bilateral ties. Both sides underscored the importance of expanding economic collaboration in line with the political will of their respective leaders.

Kovacevic highlighted Serbia’s readiness to host Iran’s president and parliamentary speaker, stressing his government’s strong political resolve to deepen economic ties.

He pointed to past agreements on double taxation avoidance and mutual investment protection signed between the two countries, expressing Serbia’s interest in implementing these accords. Kovacevic also called for convening a joint commission before the end of the Iranian calendar year 1403 (late March 2025).

Iranian Minister Hemmati underscored Iran’s vast investment opportunities, citing the country’s abundant mineral and energy resources, as well as its skilled and educated workforce.

“Iran offers a favorable environment for Serbian investors, and under the 14th government, there are no obstacles to enhancing bilateral ties between the governments and people of Iran and Serbia,” Hemmati stated.

In a meeting between Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh and Kovacevic in late July, Hassanzadeh said that ICCIMA, as the representative of Iran’s private sector, is ready to boost trade relations with Serbia.

Referring to Serbia as Iran’s gateway to Europe, he voiced the readiness of Iran Chamber of Commerce to launch a trade-expo center in the European country.

Hassanzadeh regretted that a 2021 document for establishing a joint economic commission between Iran and Serbia has not yet been put into practice.

Noting that Iran’s call for signing a free trade agreement with Serbia has not been responded by Belgrade, he called on the Serbian ambassador to put these issues on the agenda.

In the meantime, the Serbian ambassador noted that the visit to Iran Chamber of Commerce was his first visit after he began his mission in Iran, what he said indicated his country’s great attention to promotion of trade cooperation with Iran.

He still believed that the two countries have to solve problems on the way of banking and money transfer so as expedite trade ties.

Ambassador Kovacevic highlighted the role of a joint committee of commerce between Iran and Serbia, urging the need for forming a trade council of business people and economic operators of the two sides to share trade potentials.

He vowed that the embassy would do its best to materialize the trade targets of Iran and Serbia, operationalize cooperation agreements already signed and establish a free trade agreement between the two countries.

