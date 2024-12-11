Centuries-old caravanserai to undergo restoration

TEHRAN - Ma’in Caravanserai, a 400-year-old historical landmark in Marvdasht plain of Fars province, is set to undergo restoration, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Mohammad Sabet-Eqlidi made the remarks on Tuesday when he joined a gathering with locals and cultural heritage enthusiasts to organize a cleanup of the caravanserai and its surroundings, ISNA reported.

Sabet-Eqlidi highlighted the significance of the Ma’in Caravanserai, describing it as one of the province’s valuable historical assets.

“With 33 rooms and auxiliary spaces, the structure requires comprehensive restoration and development to realize its full potential.”

“Once the remaining sections are restored, the caravanserai can serve as a tourism hub and be offered to local investors for utilization,” the official explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sabet-Eqlidi emphasized that the economic benefits of such a project could encourage local participation. “Establishing a cooperative of local residents to invest and manage the site could be a viable path forward,” he added.

Located strategically between Marvdasht and Eqlid, the site boasts easy accessibility, making it an ideal location for investment, he said.

As mentioned by Sabet-Eqlidi, the restoration of the Ma’in Caravanserai is part of a broader initiative to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Fars province, ensuring that historical sites like this one are preserved for future generations while contributing to the local economy.

Caravanserai or caravansary is a compound word combining “caravan” with “sara”; the former stands for a group of travelers and the latter means the building. They often had massive portals supported by elevated load-bearing walls. Guest rooms were constructed around the courtyard and stables behind them, with doors in the corners of the yard.

For centuries, caravanserais constituted key parts of a rich circuit of travel and trade by providing shelter, food, and water for caravans, pilgrims, and other trekkers. For many travelers, staying in or even visiting a centuries-old caravanserai can be a broad experience; they have an opportunity to feel the past, a time travel back to a forgotten age.

The earliest caravanserais in Iran were built during the Achaemenid era (550 - 330 BC). Centuries later, when Shah Abbas I assumed power from 1588 to 1629, he ordered the construction of a network of caravanserais across the country. Such roadside inns were once constructed along ancient caravan routes in the Muslim world to shelter people, their goods, and animals. The former Silk Road may be the most famous example, dotted with caravanserais.

Last year, a selection of 54 roadside inns won a UNESCO label under the name: The Persian Caravanserai. The shortlist, however, is only a small percentage of the numerous caravanserais built along the ancient roads of Iran.

