Syrian rebels set Hafez al-Assad's tomb on fire

The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, footage taken Wednesday, December 11, showed, with rebel fighters in fatigues and young men watching it burn.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor told AFP the rebels had set fire to the mausoleum, located in Latakia.AFP footage showed parts of the mausoleum ablaze and damaged, with the tomb of Hafez torched and destroyed.