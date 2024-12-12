Tractor to meet Al Khaldiya at AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 Round of 16

TEHRAN - The 16 remaining teams discovered the road to glory following the conclusion of the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 knockout stage draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

The action promises to be spectacular, with the draw throwing up some fascinating ties.

The West Zone will see runaway Group A winners Tractor FC of Iran playing Bahrain’s Al Khaldiya SC, the runners-up from Group B.

Saudi Arabia's Al Taawoun FC, who comfortably topped Group B, will meet Al Wakrah SC of Qatar who finished second in Group A while Group C winners Sharjah FC were drawn against Al Hussein of Jordan, the Group D runners-up.

Shabab Al Ahli, the second side from the UAE to advance to the knockout stage after sealing the Group D top spot, will meet Group C runners-up Al Wehdat of Jordan.

The Round of 16 is scheduled to be played in February 2025, followed by the quarter-finals in March and semi-finals in April, before the tournament culminates in a single-leg final on May 17, 2025.

DRAW RESULT

West

Al Khaldiya SC (BHR) v Tractor FC (IRN)

Al Wakrah SC (QAT) v Al Taawoun FC (KSA)

Al Wehdat (JOR) v Shabab Al Ahli (UAE)

Al Hussein (JOR) v Sharjah FC (UAE)

East

Nam Dinh FC (VIE) v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JPN)

Muangthong United (THA) v Lion City Sailors FC (SGP)

Port FC (THA) v Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR)

Sydney FC (AUS) v Bangkok United (THA)