Ireland asks ICJ to broaden definition of genocide over 'collective punishment' in Gaza

Ireland is to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to broaden its definition of genocide, saying Israel has engaged in the "collective punishment" of people in Gaza.

An intervention will be made later this month, Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin said, and will be linked to a case South Africa has brought under the United Nations' Genocide Convention, Sky News reported.

Martin said the Irish government is "concerned" that a "narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide" leads to a "culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimized".

The Dublin administration's "view of the convention is broader" and "prioritizes the protection of civilian life", he added.

Martin, who also serves as Ireland's minister for foreign affairs, claimed there had been "collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza".

Martin continued: "By legally intervening in South Africa's case, Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a state."

Human rights experts have welcomed the Irish government’s decision to intervene in cases alleging genocide by Israel and Myanmar in the ICJ.