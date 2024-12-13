Qassam Brigades strikes Israeli forces in Jabalia with mortar fire

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced it had launched a heavy barrage of mortar shells targeting Israeli occupation forces in the Jabalia refugee camp, located in northern Gaza, Middle East Eye reported.

The attack reportedly focused on Israeli units that had advanced into the camp’s post office area. This comes as part of ongoing resistance against Israel’s military incursions in the Gaza Strip.

The Qassam Brigades framed the strikes as a direct response to the occupation forces’ intensified actions in the area.